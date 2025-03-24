GCRE showcases cutting-edge rail technologies at innovation event with over 200 industry guests

Posted: 24 March 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

GCRE hosted a showcase event for rail innovations, featuring twelve projects supported by the Innovation in Railway Construction programme, highlighting sustainable rail solutions.

Credit: Global Centre of Rail Excellence (GCRE)

Last week, the Global Centre of Rail Excellence (GCRE) welcomed over 200 guests from the rail industry to showcase innovative rail technologies. On 20th March, GCRE hosted an event highlighting projects supported through the Innovation in Railway Construction programme, which began in 2022 and is funded by the UK Government’s Department for Business and Trade and delivered by Innovate UK. The programme has seen teams install their projects at the GCRE site in South Wales.

Details on GCRE showcasing cutting-edge rail technologies

GCRE, developed as a world-class facility for rail research, testing, and innovation, is supported by both the UK and Welsh Governments. At the event, twelve projects showcased cutting-edge technologies, from self-healing concrete and drones to cost-effective electrification and signalling solutions.

Simon Jones, GCRE Chief Executive, praised the competition’s role in demonstrating GCRE’s capacity to support faster, more cost-effective net-zero innovation and position the UK as a global leader in rail testing. He said: “It has been genuinely fantastic for the Global Centre of Rail Excellence to play host to the Innovation in Railway Construction programme… What has been unique about this programme has been the ability of the teams to take their technology and demonstrate it to a live industry audience, in real time… We know there are teams involved in the programme that have already seen new overseas interest, new contracts, and in some cases new investment in their companies.”

Kelvin Davies, Head of Innovation at GCRE Ltd, highlighted the programme’s role in fostering collaboration between government, industry, and facilities like GCRE. He added, “This programme shows the catalytic power of a strong and positive relationship…”

James Brewer, Head of Rail Supply Chains at the Department for Business and Trade, noted the competition’s success in driving commercial benefits for the teams involved and emphasised GCRE as an ideal platform for future rail innovations. He concluded, “The Global Centre of Rail Excellence, supported by the Department for Business and Trade, is a great place to do that and a strong platform from which we can work together collaboratively in the future to support further success.”