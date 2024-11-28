Amtrak names Jennifer Mitchell as Executive Vice President of Strategy and Planning

Posted: 28 November 2024

Amtrak has appointed Jennifer Mitchell as Executive Vice President of Strategy and Planning, where she will lead the company’s long-term vision and strategic growth amid surging demand for intercity rail travel.

Amtrak has announced that it has appointed Jennifer Mitchell as its new Executive Vice President of Strategy and Planning, effective 2 December 2024. Mitchell will oversee key areas such as long-term strategic vision, infrastructure access, network development and partnerships with state and host railroad entities.

“Jennifer has tremendous experience in the railroad industry and private sector that will be instrumental as we continue to grow and expand intercity passenger rail during this time of unprecedented demand,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris. “She’s the right person to lead our planning and strategy as we work to double our ridership by attracting more riders, serving new communities and transforming passenger rail.”

Mitchell brings extensive experience in transportation and infrastructure development. Most recently, she served as Deputy Administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) and was previously Director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT). During her tenure at DRPT, she was instrumental in the development of the Transforming Rail in Virginia programme, which expanded rail capacity in the I-95 corridor.

In her early career, Mitchell held several roles managing transportation projects and holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in planning. She will succeed Dennis Newman, who is retiring after his tenure at Amtrak.

Mitchell’s appointment comes as Amtrak continues to experience heightened demand for intercity rail travel. The company has set ambitious goals, including doubling ridership by expanding service to new communities and enhancing its offerings.