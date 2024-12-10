Alstom awarded contract to operate and maintain Metrolink’s regional rail system

Posted: 10 December 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Alstom has been awarded a five-year contract to operate, service and maintain Metrolink’s regional passenger rail system in Southern California, with the potential for a three-year extension.

Alstom has announced that it has secured a significant contract from the Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink) to operate, service and maintain its regional passenger rail network. The contract, valued at approximately $515 million USD (€490 million EUR) for its initial five-year term, will commence on 1 January 2025 and run through 20 June 2030. With the potential for a three-year extension, the contract’s total value could increase to around $860 million USD (€817 million EUR). Over 400 Alstom employees will be involved in the operations and maintenance of the system in Southern California.

This new agreement strengthens Alstom’s long-standing relationship with Metrolink, which dates back more than 30 years, beginning with the delivery of Bilevel coaches and the company’s role as Metrolink’s maintenance provider since 1998.

Michael Keroullé, President of Alstom Americas, said: “Metrolink customers are doing their part to reduce traffic congestion and pollution, and we are committed to bringing them our experience and dedication to deliver world class service and to help Metrolink prepare to accommodate visitors from around the world during the upcoming global sporting events in Southern California.”

The contract will see Alstom provide comprehensive train operations and maintenance services across Metrolink’s 545.6 miles of service lines, which stretch across six counties in Southern California. This includes train crewing, customer service, rolling stock maintenance and facilities upkeep. Additionally, Alstom will mobilise over 200 employees to manage Metrolink services starting 1 July 2025.

Metrolink’s regional passenger rail network serves a vital role in offering safe, affordable and sustainable transportation across Southern California. It operates a fleet of 258 passenger rail cars and 60 locomotives, connecting communities and businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and San Diego counties. The network also includes the Arrow service, a nine-mile operation in San Bernardino County, which will see the addition of North America’s first hydrogen-powered train in 2025.

Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said: “We are grateful for the efforts and dedication of the Amtrak crews who have been operating our Metrolink trains since 2010 and the TransitAmerica Services Inc. team members who have been operating Arrow since that service began in 2022.”