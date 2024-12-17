RIA reacts to the Devolution White Paper

The English Devolution White Paper sets out the government’s plans to widen and deepen devolution across England, providing mayors with unprecedented powers and funding and hardwiring them into the way government works.

It also outlines how the government will rebuild and reform local government, as the foundation for devolution, reset the relationship between central and local government, and give communities stronger tools to shape the future of their local areas, while improving accountability and building capacity across the local government sector.

This week the Railway Industry Association (RIA) Chief Executive, Darren Caplan, commented on the Devolution White Paper: “Transport is a key priority for national and regional leaders throughout the UK. As local rail infrastructure and services become more devolved, the commitment announced today by the UK Government that English regional Metro Mayors will have a new framework to provide a more co-ordinated and enhanced approach is welcome.

“Transport for London and the Manchester Bee Network are two examples of strong leadership, delivering integrated transport systems with models which could be rolled out more widely across England. RIA’s Nations & Regions network already has close relationships with Combined Authorities around the country, and so we look forward to continuing to work closely with the Metro Mayors as they take on a new statutory role in governing, managing, planning and developing their local and regional rail networks.”

Read the Devolution White Paper here.