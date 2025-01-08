Railway Benefit Fund announces new Chairman

0 SHARES

Posted: 8 January 2025 | |

Tim Shoveller, CEO UK/Europe of the Freightliner Group and current Chairman of Railway Benefit Fund (RBF), has retired from his role as RBF Chairman after ten years of dedicated service. David Horne, Managing Director of LNER, will succeed him as Chairman.

Under Tim Shoveller’s leadership, RBF has significantly expanded its support for railway workers and their families facing hardship across the UK.

“I am immensely proud to have served as Chairman of Railway Benefit Fund,” said Tim. “Knowing that this non-membership charity provides vital financial support to our railway community during challenging times is incredibly rewarding. I have had the privilege of working with many passionate and dedicated individuals throughout my tenure at this historic organisation.”

“I am delighted that David will be taking over the role, and I am sure he will bring a renewed vibrancy to our trustee board.”

David Horne, a proven leader in the rail industry as Managing Director of LNER, brings a wealth of experience and a strong understanding of the challenges railway workers face.

“I am deeply honoured to succeed Tim Shoveller as Chairman of Railway Benefit Fund,” said David Horne. ” I am eager to continue building on RBF’s success by implementing our 3-year strategy to ensure continued growth and impact, and most importantly, to ensure that it remains a lifeline for railway workers in need.”

Jo Kaye, CEO of Railway Benefit Fund, said: “I cannot thank Tim enough for his commitment to RBF. He has been an outstanding Chairman, and under his leadership, the charity has progressed and developed substantially. On behalf of myself and the rest of the team, I would like to wish him all the best for the future. I am confident that David will continue to build on our strong foundation, and I look forward to continued collaboration.”