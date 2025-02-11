RIA to be Green Signals ‘Programme Supporter’

Posted: 11 February 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

The Railway Industry Association (RIA) has become an official ‘Programme Supporter’ of Green Signals, the widely known and well-respected railway podcast and YouTube video channel.

RIA is the national trade body which champions a dynamic rail supply sector and is this year celebrating its 150-year anniversary. Green Signals is a rapidly growing media outlet covering all salient rail issues of the day with senior industry, political and stakeholder players.

As part of the agreement to be a force for good in the railway industry, RIA will be promoting Green Signals episodes at its events and through its communications and social media, and will host podcasts at its offices and events around the country. Green Signals will promote RIA and its key events in its podcast and video shows, and through its website and newsletter channels and social media.

Commenting on the announcement, RIA Chief Executive Darren Caplan said: “We at the Railway Industry Association are excited to be collaborating with Green Signals, which in just over a year has developed a strong reputation for interviewing the great and the good in the railway industry and in encouraging debate about the many issues – both positive and challenging – facing UK rail at this crucial, transformative, time.

He added: “Both RIA and Green Signals strive to be a force for good in the railway industry and our wish is that this collaboration will further encourage and inspire those with an interest in rail. We hope the joint events, initiatives and discussions will benefit rail businesses and organisations across the UK as well as those individual members, listeners, viewers and readers, who are passionate about this fantastic industry of ours.”

Green Signals’ Co-Founder and Presenter, Nigel Harris said, “We are delighted to welcome RIA as a Programme Supporter of Green Signals. RIA has been a strong and compelling advocate for the railway supply sector for several years and both Green Signals and RIA share the same values of professional, direct, challenging yet uncompromisingly pro-rail advocacy.”

Green Signals’ Co-Founder and Presenter, Richard Bowker CBE, said “This exciting collaboration provides both Green Signals and RIA with a great opportunity to promote the rail sector to the widest and most influential audience possible. On our YouTube channel alone, we passed 1 million views and 10,000 subscribers, and each week our magazine show podcast, including interviews and discussions with the leading names in the sector, is generating a growing level of engagement, comment and momentum.”