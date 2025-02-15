New apprenticeship rules set to help drive logistics growth

0 SHARES

Posted: 15 February 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

The changes to apprenticeships announced on 11th February by the government will encourage more people to take up vocational training across the logistics sector, according to Logistics UK’s Head of Skills Policy Bethany Windsor.

Speaking in response to changes to the apprenticeship system announced by the Secretary of State for Education, Bridget Phillipson today, Ms Windsor was encouraged to see the priority given by the government to enable new recruits to earn while they learn and in recognising that continuous upskilling is essential for both individual growth and the nation’s long-term economic resilience:

“For too long, logistics businesses have been hampered in taking on apprentices by overly long practical periods or the insistence on the achievement of English or Maths qualifications, which were not always relevant to the vacancies available or may have been superseded by other qualifications,” she said. “Apprenticeships provide a wonderful opportunity for new recruits to enter the sector and today’s changes to the system will make it easier and more appealing for them to do so, which will help logistics businesses do their part in driving growth across the economy.”

In addition to relaxing the Functional Skills requirement for English and Maths qualifications for learners aged 19 and over, the minimum length of an apprenticeship will be reduced from 12 to eight months, which will make them a more appealing opportunity for introduction into the logistics sector and increase completion levels.

“Apprenticeships are a vital route into our sector for many people,” continues Ms Windsor, “and we have been pressing government for some time to remove as many barriers to entry and completion as possible. Logistics has so many opportunities for new recruits and those looking to up- or re-skill, but it is vital that we provide as seamless a process as possible. Today’s announcement will open the world of logistics qualifications to even more people, which is great news as we work to drive economic growth in the coming months.”