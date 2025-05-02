DFTO celebrates multiple nominations at Women in Rail Awards for championing diversity and inclusion

0 SHARES

Posted: 2 May 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

DFTO train operators and staff earn top award nominations for their contributions to gender equality and industry inclusion.

Credit: DfTO

DFTO employees, teams and train operators have been shortlisted for top honours at the forthcoming Women in Rail Awards.

Women in Rail awards highlight achievements in diversity, inclusion and rail workforce empowerment across the UK

DFTO, the body overseeing train operators in public ownership — including LNER, Northern, TransPennine Express and Southeastern — has received multiple nominations across several categories.

Lucy Lightbown, part of the sustainability team at TransPennine Express, and Saarah Iqbal, a conductor at Northern, are both contenders for ‘Female Apprentice of the Year’. Southeastern’s Women in Rail Empowerment (WIRE) group has been recognised in the category ‘Best Network Group Driving Gender Equity and Intersectionality’.

Both Southeastern and TransPennine Express are also nominated for the prestigious ‘Employer of the Year’ award. In addition, LNER’s James Gossage, a train manager, has been shortlisted for ‘Male Ally of the Year’.

Karen Lewis, DFTO Group HR Director, said: “It is a testament to the strength of our people that DFTO train operators are so well represented at the upcoming Women in Rail Awards.

“It is a remarkable recognition of the individuals, teams and operators who have made a signiﬁcant contribution to improving gender balance, equality, diversity and inclusion within the UK railway industry.

“We know we still have work to do to make the railways truly equal, however, it is important to stop and reflect on the great strides we have made. These awards do just that.”

Winners will be revealed at a ceremony in London on Thursday, 15 May 2025.

Established by the Department for Transport in 2018, DFTO currently manages 4,500 daily services and 300 million customer journeys a year. By 2027, all passenger services in England formerly run under DfT contracts will be part of the DFTO group.

More information: gov.uk/government/organisations/dft-operator-limited.