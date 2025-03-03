HSRG responds to HS2: Update following the Northern leg cancellation

In response to the Public Accounts Committee final report on the HS2: Update following the Northern leg cancellation inquiry, a spokesperson from the High Speed Rail Group comments.

“The High Speed Rail Group and the industry acknowledge the need for a project reset and fully support Mark Wild and the HS2 Ltd team in delivering it.

This PAC report highlights the damaging consequences of Government interventions of the last two years, with adverse effects on completion timescales and outturn budgets.

“HS2 Ltd has encountered significant challenges in recent years, not least due to regular changes in scope insisted upon by Parliament. This PAC report highlights the damaging consequences of Government interventions of the last two years, with adverse effects on completion timescales and outturn budgets.

“Each and every change in scope has added to the delays and costs. Going forward, it is essential to establish and stick to a final, fixed scope for HS2, including a commitment to Euston station and a suitable plan for the vital Birmingham to Crewe link. Indeed, as the PAC states, the Department needs to address capacity issues on the West Coast Main Line.

“HS2 has already stimulated significant investment in the UK’s economy, supply chain, workforce skills, and infrastructure expertise. Only by providing certainty can we ensure the full benefits of HS2 are delivered to the north of England.”