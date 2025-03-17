Frequentis and Bane NOR strengthen partnership to upgrade railway communication systems for safer journeys

Posted: 17 March 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Frequentis and Bane NOR extend their long-term collaboration to enhance communication systems, improving safety and efficiency for Norway’s railway operations by 2025.

Credit: Frequentis

Frequentis strengthens its long-standing partnership with Bane NOR by upgrading communication systems for improved railway operations. Bane NOR, the Norwegian railway operator, has selected Frequentis to enhance its railway dispatcher terminals with the state-of-the-art DICORA x20 system. This upgrade aims to improve railway communications, supporting the transition to future technologies. The agreement includes ongoing support and maintenance, with Frequentis set to start fulfilling the extended maintenance service for Bane NOR’s existing Fixed Terminal System from 1 January 2025.

The new DICORA x20 terminals, featuring cutting-edge advancements, are scheduled for delivery to Bane NOR’s live system by Q2 2025. Thomas Karl, Vice President of Public Transport at Frequentis, expressed his enthusiasm: “We’re delighted to collaborate with Bane NOR on this communication upgrade. By enhancing controller efficiency, we can make rail journeys safer and more streamlined.”

Jan Erik Grytdal, Head of ICT Radio Services at Bane NOR, emphasised the importance of the new system: “Frequentis offers high-quality products and services that are ideal for our dispatcher requirements. The DICORA communication system plays a critical role in ensuring the safety of railway operations.”

The extended collaboration, which dates back to 2006, is built on trust and mutual benefit. This project aims to modernise dispatcher communication, introducing advanced features that will improve the daily operations of control room dispatchers and ease the transition to the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS), a next-generation technology framework. As the project progresses, passengers and operators can expect safer, more efficient railway journeys. The strengthened partnership sets the foundation for a modern, reliable, and future-ready railway system in Norway.