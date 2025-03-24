New Channel Tunnel challenger announced

Posted: 24 March 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

A new train operating company, named Gemini, is being established to offer competitive fares and high-quality, frequent train services between the UK and continental Europe. Chaired by industry veteran Lord Tony Berkeley, Gemini services will run initially between London and Paris/Brussels – with further exciting destinations currently being developed.

With plans for cutting-edge trains and a fresh approach to sales and ticketing, Gemini has attracted a highly experienced team of rail executives and creative thinkers who are committed to bringing independently run ‘Open Access’ services to compete on cross channel routes for the benefit of international passengers.

With significant passenger growth forecast, the Channel tunnel route is ideally suited to ‘Open Access’ competition.

The EU is encouraging new independent commercial ‘Open Access’ operators who are free of government control. Across the continent, including in France, Italy, Spain and the UK, Open Access operators have created shift from road and air to rail, improving choice and value for the customer. With significant passenger growth forecast, the Channel tunnel route is ideally suited to ‘Open Access’ competition.

Over the last 2 years the Gemini team has been working hard to mobilise these services. The team includes experts in business, finance, operations, ticketing, policy and regulation as well as very senior expertise in French and European rail markets. This collective knowledge positions Gemini uniquely to navigate the complex requirements of a new cross-border operation while also creating innovative customer offerings.



Gemini has been engaging extensively with industry stakeholders from various European countries including infrastructure managers, station operators, train companies including Eurostar, plus the various governments and regulators.

Gemini has applied to the Office of Rail and Road for access to Eurostar’s Temple Mills International maintenance depot. Gemini is also in discussion with key stakeholders around other train maintenance facilities.

Chair Lord Berkeley commented, “Our team has real strength, depth, vision and dynamism and is superbly placed to offer customers choice on what is currently a monopoly route”.

CEO Adrian Quine said, “The high-speed line connecting London and the continent through the Channel Tunnel is one of the great rail routes. With a whole new generation now choosing trains over planes, there is a great opportunity to bring real entrepreneurial flair and dynamism with competitive fares to Europe’s premier route”.