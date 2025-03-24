Webuild leads construction of Naples-Bari high-speed railway, improving southern Italy’s transport network

Posted: 24 March 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Webuild is progressing on the Naples-Bari high-speed line, enhancing mobility across southern Italy, with the first track laid on the Naples-Cancello section.

Credit: WeBuild

The first stretch of the future Naples-Bari high-speed railway is taking shape, with Webuild leading construction on behalf of RFI (FS Italiane Group). The initial two kilometers of track have been laid on the Naples-Cancello segment, and work on the Casalnuovo tunnel, which uses an innovative hyperbaric excavation technique, is progressing towards completion. This method, rarely used for projects involving groundwater in Europe, allows continuous excavation in challenging conditions, with work ongoing 24/7.

Details on Naples-Bari, Italy, high-speed railway

Track installation on the 15.5 km Naples-Cancello section began at Acerra station in Naples province and will progress toward Cancello, with the work expected to be completed by the end of summer 2025. This section will eventually connect to Naples-Afragola station, a key transport hub that will integrate the high-speed system with suburban, regional, and historic railway networks. The integration will significantly enhance the mobility and accessibility of the Naples metropolitan area. By early 2026, new stations at Acerra, Casalnuovo, and a planned Centro Commerciale stop will open, benefiting cities such as Casoria, Afragola, and Acerra, which will gain better access to the high-speed rail network.

The Casalnuovo tunnel is a crucial component of the Naples-Cancello section, with over 60% of the excavation now complete. The 145 km Naples-Bari line, which features 9 tunnels, 25 viaducts, and 16 new stations, is a transformative project for southern Italy. Once completed, the new high-speed line will reduce travel time between Naples and Bari from around four hours to just two, vastly improving connections between Campania, Apulia, and the rest of central and northern Italy.

Webuild is involved in constructing four sections of this route: Naples-Cancello, Apice-Hirpinia, Hirpinia-Orsara, and Orsara-Bovino. The company is contributing to 19 major initiatives across southern Italy, employing more than 8,100 people and working with 5,400 companies.