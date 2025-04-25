Amtrak to launch Mardi Gras rail service connecting New Orleans and Mobile via coastal Mississippi

25 April 2025 | Gabriel Higgins

New Amtrak Mardi Gras Service begins this summer, offering twice-daily connections and celebrating Gulf Coast culture and communities.

Agreements have been finalised for the introduction of a new twice-daily Amtrak intercity train service linking New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama. Beginning this summer, the state-sponsored Amtrak Mardi Gras Service will run morning and evening departures in both directions, reconnecting the Mississippi Gulf Coast by passenger rail for the first time in nearly two decades.

Details on Amtrak Mardi Gras Service

With stops in Bay Saint Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi, and Pascagoula, the service aims to restore a vital transport link while promoting the region’s cultural identity. “Amtrak Mardi Gras Service is a natural choice for the name of the new trains that will reflect the region’s distinctive culture,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris. “Travel should be about more than just getting somewhere… sharing the culture of the Gulf Coast region while connecting with the rest of the Amtrak network.”

Passengers will enjoy spacious seating, wi-fi, charging points, and generous carry-on baggage policies. Space for golf bags and pets will also be provided. In addition to serving local travel, the route will connect with the Amtrak City of New Orleans line to Chicago, the Crescent to New York via Atlanta, and the Sunset Limited to Los Angeles via Houston and San Antonio.

Louisiana Secretary of Transportation Joe Donahue emphasised the broader benefits: “This service will enhance connectivity, boost local economies and create memorable experiences for travellers who wish to explore the beautiful landscapes and rich heritage of our region.”

Charles Busby, Mississippi’s Southern Transportation Commissioner, noted: “Though the Mississippi Gulf Coast is heavily influenced by neighbouring Mobile and New Orleans, each of Mississippi’s coastal cities has its own unique charm and traditions, especially when it comes to our two great passions – festivities and food.”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson welcomed the announcement: “Mobile and New Orleans have always shared a rich cultural heritage and renewing Amtrak service will strengthen our ties… It will be an asset to our citizens and another enhancement to Mobile’s growing downtown waterfront.”

Southern Rail Commission (SRC) Chairman Knox Ross added: “This service will open the Mississippi Gulf Coast to a whole new tourism market… supporting local businesses, attracting more visitors, and strengthening the entire southern region’s infrastructure and economy.”

Amtrak will operate the Mardi Gras Service under contracts with Louisiana and Mississippi, supported financially by the City of Mobile and long championed by the SRC. Including this route, Amtrak now operates 31 state-supported services across 20 states. The state-supported services remain Amtrak’s fastest-growing business segment.

Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) praised the collaboration that led to the project: “This is a big step forward in the restoration process of Gulf Coast Rail… Mississippians deserve access to reliable transportation.”

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) echoed the sentiment: “This service will not only strengthen our ties to vibrant neighbouring cities but also open our region to more visitors, drive growth, and invite more tourism along beautiful coastal Mississippi.”

Representative Troy A. Carter, Sr. (D-La.) added: “The New Orleans to Mobile Amtrak line is more than a route; it’s a bridge to growth and prosperity for generations to come.”

Rep. Mike Ezell (R-Miss.) highlighted regional benefits: “The new Amtrak Mardi Gras Service will boost tourism, support local businesses in MS-04, and provide a convenient new way to travel along the Gulf Coast.”

Rep. Shomari Figures (D-Ala.) noted the impact for Alabama: “The Amtrak Mardi Gras Service is more than just a new travel option—it’s a meaningful investment in our local economy… creating jobs and expanding opportunity.”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell concluded: “This is how we move our city and our region forward—together.”

Fares and schedules will be released on Amtrak.com in the coming weeks.