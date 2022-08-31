New freight route established from Belgium to Romania and Turkey

2 SHARES

Posted: 31 August 2022 | Global Railway Review |

With the new connection it is now possible to shorten the previous transit times from Belgium to Turkey (and vice versa) by around one day.

ÖBB (RCG) Terminal Curtici. Credit: Trade Trans Terminal Srl

Due to increasing demand, ÖBB Rail Cargo Group (RCG) has established a new non-stop connection as an attractive transport solution for containers (20 to 45 feet), swap bodies and craneable semi-trailers including dangerous goods between Genk (Belgium) and Curtici (Romania).

Curtici in particular is increasingly becoming a freight transport hub for local volumes from Romania and Turkey towards the Benelux and Ruhr regions. This sustainable freight transport operates three round trips per week with a lead time of around 40 hours.

Shortening the lead time from Belgium to Turkey (and vice versa)

By combining the new TransFER connection with the RCG TransFER Curtici–Istanbul, it is possible to shorten the previous transit times from Belgium to Turkey (and vice versa) by around one day. Turkey in particular plays an important role as an international logistics hub due to its size and strategic location between Europe and Asia. As the second largest rail freight operator in Europe, RCG connects ports, economic and industrial centres from Europe to Asia.

RCG expands its network – TransNET

With the new connection, RCG expands the digital TransNET, in which all network TransFER connections to and from all ports, economic and industrial centres are available at a glance. Under the motto ‘TransNET, let’s play!’, these routes, as well as combinations, can be explored and new routes created in 12 languages. After selecting the respective route, icons show which services are available at the selected locations.

TransFER – the connection

RCG transports goods across the whole Eurasian continent with around 60 TransFER connections, more than 700 TransFER combinations and many customisable routes. The transport units vary from entire wagonloads and intermodal transport through to complete customisable solutions. Additional freight services such as transshipment, warehouse logistics and customs services can be booked according to the place of departure and the destination. The RCG takes care of all the details – from the first to the last mile.