Eurostar Resumes Direct Amsterdam-London Services

Posted: 10 February 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

Eurostar has announced the resumption of its direct service between Amsterdam and London, offering travellers a seamless and sustainable journey from the heart of Amsterdam to the heart of London.

AMSTERDAM - De Douane bij de UK Terminal op Amsterdam Centraal Station. Vanuit de Eurostar-terminal kunnen treinreizigers weer rechtstreeks van Amsterdam naar Londen reizen. ANP RAMON VAN FLYMEN

From 10 February 2025, Eurostar will operate three daily services on weekdays and Sundays (two on Saturdays) between London St Pancras and Amsterdam.

Today marks the first step in a phased expansion of services:

10 February – Late March 2025: Services will accommodate a maximum of 400 passengers from Amsterdam per journey, a +10% increase.

Services will accommodate a maximum of 400 passengers from Amsterdam per journey, a +10% increase. 30 March – 22 April: A temporary terminal closure will take place at Amsterdam Centraal to facilitate further platform renovations.

A temporary terminal closure will take place at Amsterdam Centraal to facilitate further platform renovations. From 22 April: Passenger capacity will increase to 600 from Amsterdam +220% increase and +160 from Rotterdam. Enhanced services and facilities will include an exclusive boarding point for a seamless travel experience.

Passenger capacity will increase to 600 from Amsterdam +220% increase and +160 from Rotterdam. Enhanced services and facilities will include an exclusive boarding point for a seamless travel experience. By September 2025: Full capacity of up to 650 passengers from Amsterdam will be introduced.

Looking ahead, Eurostar explains their ambition is to expand to five daily services between London and Amsterdam by 2026.

A State-of-the-Art Terminal at Amsterdam Centraal

Coinciding with the service expansion, the new UK Terminal at Amsterdam Centraal opens on 10 February. This terminal, located in one of Europe’s most historic stations, offers a 21st-century travel experience with sustainability at its core:

Eco-friendly design : The terminal features carbon-negative flooring, an A+ energy efficiency rating, and sustainable finishes such as recycled plating and felt ceilings.

: The terminal features carbon-negative flooring, an A+ energy efficiency rating, and sustainable finishes such as recycled plating and felt ceilings. Enhanced customer experience : Ultra-fast Wifi modern real-time information system, and smart lighting.

: Ultra-fast Wifi modern real-time information system, and smart lighting. Comfortable spaces : A variety of seating areas designed for relaxation and productivity, including a low-stimulus space for added comfort.

: A variety of seating areas designed for relaxation and productivity, including a low-stimulus space for added comfort. Premium refreshments: Travellers can enjoy barista-made coffee, fresh pastries from our new café, and free chilled water while unwinding under our smart lighting system.

“We are delighted that direct Eurostar services between Amsterdam and London are back. This is more than just a train journey—it is a seamless connection between two vibrant capitals, offering our customers an efficient, comfortable, and sustainable way to travel. Eurostar is proud to unveil this state-of-the-art terminal, reinforcing our commitment to providing a seamless, sustainable, travel experience. We know we will welcome more passengers on board as we continue to grow our services and set the standards for connectivity across Europe. The tripling of capacity on the Netherlands-UK route is step one in a broader strategy to increase Eurostar’s network for customers all across Europe.” explained Gwendoline Cazenave, CEO of Eurostar.

Seema Malhotra MP, Minister for Migration and Citizenship said, “Working closely with our European neighbours is a priority for this government, as we continue to ensure seamless passenger travel for those travelling to and from the UK, while protecting our borders.

I am pleased to see the reinstatement of the direct Eurostar connection to London from the Netherlands. Our hard-working UK Border Force officers based in Netherlands will ensure that our border security remains robust.”