ABB to showcase sustainable rail innovation at InnoTrans 2022

Posted: 8 September 2022

ABB will showcase a range of efficient, cost-effective, and high-performance power supply solutions to facilitate the energy transition at InnoTrans 2022.

ABB has announced that it will be showcasing its wide range of innovative solutions for the rail industry at the InnoTrans 2022 international exhibition for transport technology (20-23 September, Berlin), as it continues to electrify the world of transport in a safe, smart, and sustainable way.

ABB’s engineering roots lie in the electrification of the Swiss railway network more than a century ago and we remain standard setters in sustainable transportation solutions. Drawing on this rich history in railway infrastructure, particularly in rail decarbonisation, the company will use InnoTrans to highlight its innovation, performance, and expertise at Booth 325 in Hall 9.

“Rail may be top of the list in sustainable transport, but it still faces some important challenges,” Antonio Colla, Global Railway Marketing and Sales Manager for ABB, said. “One of the most pressing of these is implementing credible decarbonisation programmes that align with wider government policy and net-zero goals. Adding complexity is the unfolding energy crisis, which is forcing operators to urgently seek ways to reduce costs and achieve energy security. The good news is that there is still huge potential for the industry to reduce energy use and carbon emissions, improve resilience, and create new value, much of which electrification, self-generation and digitalisation has the answer to.”

As rail operators around the world press ahead with rail electrification targets, ABB offers a full spectrum of DC traction power solutions, including traction rectifiers, DC switchgear and protection systems designed to enable operators to build and operate high-performance, safe and reliable modern rail systems with ease. This includes the Gerapid DC high speed circuit-breaker, which has been specifically designed to ensure maximum performance with thermal currents up to 8000A. ABB also offers the option of the UniPack-G compact secondary substation, optimised for use in harsh environments, complete with AC power system which is pre-assembled, pretested and transported to site ready to ‘plug and play’ for minimised disruption and optimised project cost efficiency.

ABB will also present its onboard traction components solutions. This includes BORDLINE® CC1500 AC, which incorporates ABB’s patented multi-level converter topology, semiconductor technology and advanced efficiency control to offer the most efficient traction chain on the market for regional trains. Other solutions include BORDLINE® M static converter, a compact, robust unit used to generate onboard supply voltages for light rail vehicles. This sits alongside BORDLINE® BC, the most compact silicon carbide battery charger for all railway applications, and ABB Permanent magnet motors, designed to synchronise frequency converter supply for high-speed accuracy.

Enviline™ Energy Storage System (ESS), can be positioned along the DC line allowing surplus regenerative braking energy to be captured and re-injected directly back into the line to support the acceleration of other nearby trains. Talking self-generation one step further, the Enviline™ Energy Recuperation System (ERS) is instead installed at the DC traction substation enabling braking energy to be fed directly back to the AC supply grid.

In continuing to power rail operators with the insights needed to make better energy decisions, attendees will also gain access to the industry-leading ABB Ability™ portfolio of state-of-the-art digital solutions designed to drive energy reductions and operational improvements. Highlights include:

ABB Ability™ Energy and Asset Manager, which provides deep visibility into all aspects of energy performance, empowering operators to make insight-led decisions around consumption and carbon footprint.

ABB Ability™ Operations Data Management – a secure operations data management platform that easily connects machines, infrastructure, and production assets.

ABB Ability™ solutions enable operators to digitalise substations to increase efficiency, power supply quality requirements and lifecycle management.

The company will also be holding three expert talks at the event’s popular Speaker’s Corner, covering: ‘Renewable energy for rail: BORDLINE® Energy Storage Systems (ESS)’; ‘Smart energy management solutions for DC traction systems – how to take full advantage of surplus braking energy’ and ‘Innovative structure mounted outdoor switchgear for 1AC or 2AC traction power supply applications’.