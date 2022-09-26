Televic GSP and SKF collaborate on condition-based maintenance innovations

Posted: 26 September 2022

Televic GSP and SKF Group plan to combine their technologies to drive development and innovation to advance condition-based maintenance capabilities for rolling stock operators.

Televic GSP, the global experts for innovative and reliable railway passenger information and communication systems, and SKF Group, industry leaders for bearing and related products as well as condition monitoring systems and services, have announced an intent to collaborate with the aim to drive development and innovation to advance condition-based maintenance capabilities for rolling stock operators.

Combining SKF’s knowledge in rotating equipment and their advanced bearing performance and residual life algorithms with Televic GSP’s expertise in bogie mounted data collection and analysis hardware solutions will allow train operators to run trains longer with confidence and whilst optimising maintenance regimes.

“We are looking forward to further discussions and agreements in our way towards a commercial working relationship together with SKF,” eplxained Thomas Verstraeten, CEO of Televic Group. “The future is a data-driven approach to risk management and maintenance strategies. This will, ultimately, enable the industry to make better decisions based on data and meaningful actionable information.”

Maurizio Giovannelli, Director Global Railway at SKF, said: “With the aim of combining our strengths, we want to drive innovations to enable our customers to run their trains more reliably, and with less downtime due to unnecessary maintenance or unplanned stops. These are important steps in meeting, and even surpassing both sustainability and business goals.”

The alliance enables a combination of knowledge and excellences to develop new technologies, drive digitalisation in railway and leverage expertise to equip the industry with a data driven approach to risk management and maintenance strategies. Ultimately, enabling the industry to make better decisions based on data.