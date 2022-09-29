Recommended

RSSB sign MoU with Korea Railroad Research Institute

RSSB have signed an MoU with the Korea Railroad Research Institute to enable more collaboration in research and development to further improve railway safety.

RSSB presenting their MoU with KRRI

Credit: RSSB

The Rail Safety and Standards Board (RSSB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Korea Railroad Research Institute (KRRI), enabling more collaboration in research and development to further improve railway safety. The MoU was signed at InnoTrans 2022 in Berlin.

RSSB and KRRI intend to cooperate on:

  • Research and development or technology, such as data-based safety management technology
  • Sharing experiences and best practices on technical issues, such as safety assessment methods, rail accident investigation, statistics, and human or organisational factors
  • Safety enhancement initiatives, including research and studies on emerging safety issues identified by data analysis.

“RSSB and KRRI bring decades of knowledge, data, analysis and experience to our respective railways,” Paul McLaughlin, Chief Commercial Officer for RSSB, said. “We will now be able to identify opportunities for collaboration, solving shared problems and unlocking potential for the future. Closer collaboration between RSSB and KRRI will ensure new technology and new thinking can be applied safely, driving further improvements in railway health, efficiency, sustainability, and performance.” 

“RSSB’s profound insight into railway safety and KRRI’s diverse research activities on various railway areas will create a safer railway for every stakeholder in the rail sector,” Dr. Seok-youn Han, President of KRRI, said.

RSSB signing the MoU with KRRI

