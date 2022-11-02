Recommended

news

VIDEO: Fall 2022 California high-speed rail construction update

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) have released a video which highlights the recent milestones achieved on the construction project. Watch the video here.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) have released its Fall 2022 Construction Update, highlighting the continued progress made on the nation’s first high-speed rail project. The Fall 2022 Construction Update can be found in the video below.

 

Recent CHSRA highlights

Recent highlights for CHSRA include milestones such as the completion of three high-speed rail grade separations. New drone photography of the Hanford and Cedar Viaduct can be found below.

The Cedar Viaduct

The Cedar Viaduct Credit: CHSRA

The Hanford Viaduct

The Hanford Viaduct Credit: CHSRA

Since the start of construction, the California high-speed rail project has created nearly 9,000 construction jobs, a majority of which go directly to Central Valley residents. There are currently 171 miles under development and construction in the Central Valley with more than 30 active construction sites.

