VIDEO: Fall 2022 California high-speed rail construction update

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) have released a video which highlights the recent milestones achieved on the construction project. Watch the video here.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) have released its Fall 2022 Construction Update, highlighting the continued progress made on the nation's first high-speed rail project.

Recent CHSRA highlights

Recent highlights for CHSRA include milestones such as the completion of three high-speed rail grade separations. New drone photography of the Hanford and Cedar Viaduct can be found below.

Since the start of construction, the California high-speed rail project has created nearly 9,000 construction jobs, a majority of which go directly to Central Valley residents. There are currently 171 miles under development and construction in the Central Valley with more than 30 active construction sites.