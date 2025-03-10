Donaldson showcases innovative hydrogen purification solutions at H2Poland 2025 to support Europe’s green energy transition

0 SHARES

Posted: 10 March 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Donaldson presents advanced hydrogen filtration and drying technologies at H2Poland 2025, enhancing efficiency and safety in Europe’s growing hydrogen sector.

Credit: Donaldson Filtration Solutions

Donaldson Filtration Solutions will showcase its innovative hydrogen purification technology at H2Poland 2025, the premier event in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe dedicated to hydrogen and decarbonisation technologies. Taking place in Poznań from April 8–10, 2025, the trade fair will bring together industry leaders to drive Europe’s hydrogen economy.

Details on Donaldson’s showcase of hydrogen purification at H2Poland

At level 1, stand 58, Donaldson will present its advanced hydrogen dryer and purification system, designed to support high-purity hydrogen in industrial applications. The company will highlight solutions that enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability in electrolysis and storage processes.

“H2Poland is a key platform for Donaldson to engage with industry leaders and discuss how our technology can support the hydrogen transition across Europe,” says Sabine Artuso, Product Manager – Special Gases, Donaldson Industrial Gases. “With 30 years of expertise, we provide reliable, proven solutions that meet evolving market demands.”

Donaldson’s hydrogen purification system includes two key components: the De-Oxo unit, which removes residual oxygen to improve safety and quality, and the heat-regenerated adsorption dryer, which eliminates residual humidity without consuming hydrogen gas. This compact, energy-efficient system is scalable, suitable for applications ranging from small-scale systems to large industrial operations, providing hydrogen with an O2 max of 2 ppm(v) and H2O max of 1 ppm(v).

Donaldson’s participation at H2Poland highlights its commitment to supporting Europe’s hydrogen infrastructure and contributing to the growth of green hydrogen in transport, heavy industry, and power generation. Attendees can visit Donaldson at level 1, stand 58, to explore its solutions and discuss potential partnerships to advance Europe’s hydrogen industry.