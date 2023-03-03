eviFile and SPL Powerlines UK digitise KO1a of £1.5bn Network Rail project

Posted: 3 March 2023 | eviFile |

SaaS firm eviFile has supercharged SPL Powerlines UK’s work on Key Output 1a (KO1a) – which was a continuation from the wider project KO1, part of Network Rail’s Midland Main Line electrification upgrade.

Under the scope of works, SPL Powerlines UK (SPL) is providing traction power upgrades and electrification extension from Corby to Wigston. eviFile will be deployed on all route sections, to improve efficiency and overall quality of construction.

eviFile’s software – which is being used on over 6,000 structures – ensures complete visibility of the status of any single element of the project – providing a ‘golden thread of information’ of how, when, and where, any element is constructed.

“The introduction of eviFile onto the KO1a project has delivered some major benefits to the operational efficiency of SPL,” commented Thomas Spriggs, Project Manager at SPL. “And, by digitally and progressively assuring every infrastructure asset, we observed a significant increase in the quality of work and a reduction of administrative time. eviFile provides us with instant data for assurance. We worked closely with the team to create a bespoke quality check sheet which we’re able to action in real-time parallel to being on site. This means we can spend more time interrogating the data in one central system, rather than chasing down report information across different locations.”

Every single asset along the KO1a route has all the necessary digital information stored within the eviFile platform – from initial design through to construction.

Luke Allen, eviFile’s Managing Director, explained: “Working on complex projects such as these, and with so many moving parts, requires constant collaboration between numerous people – across many different locations. In order to deliver on time and to budget, projects like the KO1a upgrades, need to ensure the right people have access to the right information at the right time. The key to solving these issues is the efficient recording and transparent sharing of live data – from site to boardroom.”