Images: £1.2 million track upgrade set for Glasgow Central station

The track at Glasgow Central’s platform 1 is set to be upgraded as part of a £1.2 million 10-week programme.

Credit: Network Rail

Glasgow Central station is set to benefit from a £1.2 million track upgrade project. Network Rail engineers will improve the track at platform 1 as part of efforts to enhance the safety and reliability of the railway for years to come.

Platform 1 will be closed during the works, with the project running alongside the existing closure of the West Coast Main Line at Carstairs Junction to minimise the impact on passengers.

These essential works are part of the Scottish Government’s ongoing investment in Scotland’s Railway. The works include:

Replacing 700 baseplates which are fixed to the concrete slab that holds the track in place

Installing new sleepers along the length of platform 1

Adjusting platform coping stones to maintain adequate clearance between platform and train

Upgrading tactile paving along the platform edge.

“These essential works at Glasgow Central will ensure we continue to run a safe and reliable railway,” Tom Podger, Project Manager at Network Rail, said. “Had we used normal access arrangements this work would be spread over a period of approximately four years’ worth of Saturday night access and would be considerably more costly. Instead, we’ve planned this 10-week programme to run at the same time as the closure of Carstairs Junction so that disruption to passengers is kept to a minimum. Our team of engineers will be working around the clock to deliver these works safely and on time. We thank passengers for their patience and understanding during the works.”