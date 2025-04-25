Arriva proposes new direct rail service from Newcastle to Brighton via Gatwick Airport

Posted: 25 April 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Arriva has applied to launch a direct Newcastle-Brighton rail service via Gatwick, boosting regional links and utilising spare network capacity from 2026.

Arriva Group has submitted an open access application to the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) to introduce a new direct passenger rail service between Newcastle and Brighton via London Gatwick. Operated by Arriva’s Grand Central, the proposed service would be the first to link the Northeast and Midlands directly with the South Coast, bypassing central London.

Details on Arriva’s proposed rail service between Newcastle and Brighton

The new route aims to better utilise under-used capacity on the rail network, with five trains per day in each direction. The proposal supports Arriva’s European-wide strategy of improving regional connectivity through sustainable transport, encouraging modal shift from cars to public transport, and bolstering local economies.

“This is an exciting time for Grand Central’s growth story,” said Paul Hutchings, Managing Director of Arriva UK Trains’ Rail Services. “We’re very pleased to be submitting this application for the first direct service between Newcastle and Brighton, opening up new travel opportunities and making better use of available network capacity – all while building on Grand Central’s proud history of connecting traditionally underserved communities.”

If approved, services could begin in December 2026, offering direct access to Gatwick Airport for areas such as Northallerton, Warwick, and Burton-on-Trent. The new trains would carry up to 300 passengers and feature luggage space for airport travellers, wi-fi, charging points, and onboard catering.

Jonathan Pollard, Chief Commercial Officer of London Gatwick, commented: “We welcome Arriva’s exploration of a regular service between London Gatwick, the Midlands and North East, and are excited about the opportunities this proposed service could bring… This proposed addition would further enhance the seamless travel options for passengers and staff.”

The application follows Arriva’s recent extension of Grand Central’s access rights to 2038 and its £300 million investment in a new battery hybrid fleet. Other ORR applications under review include new links between Bradford, York, and London, and a service to Grimsby and Cleethorpes.

Arriva, one of Europe’s largest transport groups, operates across national contracts, concessions, and open access models, including Chiltern, CrossCountry, and Arriva Rail London.