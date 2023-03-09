Metrolinx identify new location for GO layover facility

The new location for the Go layover facility was selected by Metrolinx to optimise services and support the GO Expansion.

As part of the development phase of the GO Expansion-On-Corridor Works Project, Metrolinx has been working with ONxpress to optimise GO service expansion levels and a new location for the layover facility has been identified in that process. This means that Metrolinx will no longer pursue planning and design work for the layover facility originally planned for the Don Valley.

The new proposed location is on the Richmond Hill GO Line, near York Mills Road and Leslie Street, and is in a light industrial area. This location is within the required proximity to Union station to accommodate train movements, has available space for the facility and minimises service impacts on GO operations. The location also meets TRCA flood requirements and has less community and environmental impacts.

Next steps

Moving forward, engagement with Indigenous Nations and stakeholders about feasibility and due diligence work will continue to be carried out on the new location to finalise design, property requirements, schedule and operations for the On-Corridor Works Project.

Metrolinx is committed to working closely with Indigenous Nations with established and credibly asserted Aboriginal and treaty rights asserted, the City of Toronto and the TRCA to engage on the new identified location and reduce any potential impacts.

To enable rail service increases during design and construction of the new layover, the Rosedale Siding (located between Bayview Avenue and the Don Valley Parkway) will be used temporarily to stage GO trains during the day. GO Trains will be staged at the Rosedale Siding for about two hours in the morning peak period, and another two hours in the afternoon peak period.