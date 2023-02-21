Siemens Mobility awarded service contract for Metrolinx

Siemens Mobility have been chosen by Metrolinx, Ontario’s local public operator, to provide maintenance services for the agency’s railway infrastructure system.

Credit Siemens Mobility

Siemens Mobility has been selected by Ontario’s local public operator Metrolinx to provide track, signal, and right-of-way maintenance services for the agency’s railway infrastructure system that makes up the West Region of Toronto. The contract includes service for three years with an additional two-year option. Siemens Mobility’s suite of digital tools and software will complement the knowledge and expertise their teams possess with the intelligent use of rail data to provide Metrolinx with superior service 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“With the new contract with Metrolinx, we continue to showcase our commitment to being a trusted partner to our customers around the world,” Johannes Emmelheinz, CEO of Customer Services at Siemens Mobility, said. “With a combination of our on-the-ground rail infrastructure maintenance experience and our suite of digital services, we can ensure up to 100% system availability. This will ultimately enhance the passenger experience and support passenger growth in the years ahead.”

Metrolinx is a Crown agency of the Government of Ontario that manages and integrates road and rail public transport in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area. With 20 transit lines and serving more than 100 million passengers, Metrolinx works to improve the coordination and integration of all modes of transportation in the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

Currently, Siemens Mobility provides various services and products to Metrolinx including Signal and Communications back-office support and fault control services at Metrolinx’s Network Operations Center (NOC) in Oakville, Ontario. This new maintenance service contract will further strengthen Siemens Mobility’s ongoing relationship with Metrolinx while increasing the organisation’s footprint in the Greater Toronto Area.

In Canada, Siemens Mobility has been providing solutions to the transportation industry for more than 40 years, including, among others, railway infrastructure maintenance services on the rail networks in Quebec and Ontario, light rail vehicles in Edmonton and Calgary, trainsets delivered to VIA Rail Canada, new trainsets for Ontario Northland, an order for locomotives for Montreal’s exo and the rail electrification and overall system maintenance of the light rail transit network in Kitchener-Waterloo.