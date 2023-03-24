Network Rail to reinforce reliability in Norfolk and Suffolk

Network Rail are preparing for a package of works in Norfolk and Suffolk during spring 2023 to increase reliability on various lines.

Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail engineers are preparing for a package of works in spring 2023 that will help drive down delays on the lines that run between Norwich – Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth and Sheringham.

Major work is set to take place on the lines including:

Replacing half a mile of ballast between the Sheringham branch line junction and Brundall station. The ballast, which is the stones that support the track, has been badly affected by a previous flood and the heatwave last summer. This has caused issues with the track which can mean trains have to slow down, especially in hot weather. The new ballast will safeguard the reliability of the track and improve the ride quality for passengers

Replacing more than half a mile of worn-out track at Cantley. Track replacement is essential for minimising faults that can cause delays

Re-surfacing level crossings around Somerleyton. This will make the crossings easier and safer to use for local people and help to minimise risk to the railway.

On the Sheringham branch line, engineers are gearing up to upgrade two level crossings. After the work is complete, the crossings will have automatic barriers so that users don’t have to phone the signaller to request access. This will help to boost both safety and performance.

During the period of the works on the three branch lines, level crossing closures will affect vehicle users, pedestrians and cyclists. Network Rail is liaising with local communities about the impact of the closures and putting alternative arrangements in place.

“This work really needs doing to keep trains running whatever the weather,” Mark Walker, Infrastructure Engineer on the Anglia route for Network Rail, said. “In addition, our level crossing improvements will help people to continue using our crossings safely and easily into the future. I’d like to thank everyone for bearing with us through the disruption and I can reassure them that we’ll be making the most of the time to deliver a high-performing railway.”

“This package of engineering work is designed to ensure we keep on providing a high-quality service for customers on the Bittern and Wherry Lines,” Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia Managing Director, said. “These routes are entirely served by new trains and Network Rail’s upgrade work will help us to maintain the excellent punctuality levels currently being delivered and further enhance rail travel for passengers in the region.”