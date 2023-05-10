About ‘freighttalk.com’: from increased flexibility to lower costs

Posted: 10 May 2023 | INO Networks Group |

Great things happen with the right people. You undoubtedly want to be successful. Have you ever thought about how many colleagues, agents, representatives, customers or business partners you need to achieve your goals?

Finding the right business partners is a very important business decision in logistics, maritime, aviation, transportation, supply chain, warehousing, distribution and freight forwarding.

If we tell you that you don’t have to cross international borders to build your own business network, that you don’t have to leave your office or even your home, that you can save on staff, travel expenses and time, then you will surely think that it is worth investing in this platform.

Investing in virtual meeting platforms is based on your goals and needs. Virtual meetings are an engaging and highly cost-effective way to meet with your colleagues, clients, business partners, representatives, agents, and even remote colleagues.

It doesn’t matter how small or big you are, because you still have plans for future expansion and profitability. Your customers likewise have plans for sales, marketing, operations and productivity. Therefore, it is in their best interest to partner with logistics, maritime, aviation, transportation, supply chain, warehousing, distribution and freight forwarding companies that have a strong worldwide presence.

Operating worldwide and having new, strong and sustainable connections can help you gain better market insights into other parts of the world, and this is useful for all types of businesses.

Virtual meetings are often much more cost-effective for businesses and employees than physical meetings. In physical events, businesses have to pay for things like a conference room or booth space rental, travel and accommodation for employees, and other related costs. Virtual meetings do away with these costs completely, allowing you to plan as you wish.

If you want to improve your global network and minimise your costs, connect to freighttalk.com to see how it can help. ‘Freight Talk’ is an online business networking platform that allows people to hold live, in-person meetings, presentations and training sessions with logistics, maritime, aviation, transportation, supply chain, warehousing, distribution and freight forwarding professionals over the internet.

Thousands of industry professionals will be online on Freight Talk at the same time 24/7, 365 days a year.

Visit the website www.freighttalk.com to get a free seven-day trial and book your spot.

Paid promotion supported by INO Networks Group.