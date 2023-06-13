Railtex 2023 brought the rail industry together in Birmingham to showcase railway technology potential

Posted: 13 June 2023

Railtex 2023, held in Birmngham on 9-11 May, brought over 2,600 trade visitors to discover the latest innovations, products and services from all areas of railway technology.

During the second week of May, Railtex, the International Exhibition of Railway Equipment, Systems and Services, ended after three days of flourishing business. From 9 – 11 May 2023, over 2,600 trade visitors came to Birmingham to discover the latest innovations, products, and services from all areas of railway technology. This is a 17 % increase in visitor numbers compared to the previous event in 2022. As the showcase event for the rail industry, Railtex 2023 welcomed 160 exhibitors from 19 countries representing the complete spectrum of the railway industry, from railway civil engineering to rolling stock manufacturing, plant machinery, monitoring and testing systems, safety, and security systems, signalling and communications, track and infrastructure, passenger technology and many other products and services.

“It was a very good and valuable three-day event filled with innovative product showcases, learning opportunities and plenty of business conversations. We would like to thank all our partners, exhibitors and visitors who helped make this show possible,” Nicola Hamann, the Managing Director, on behalf of RX, said. “We are delighted to see such a positive turnout of the show! Both exhibitors and visitors were highly satisfied, as they either reconnected with existing contacts or established new business relations.”

Key topics of the rail industry explored in supporting programme

Key topics included decarbonisation to international growth, innovation, and sustainability, which currently move and influence the industry. These topics were covered via the exhibitors’ products and services and the show elements, such as panel discussions, presentations, and Innovation Village at Railtex 2023.

“Another rich supporting programme, organised by our main show partner, the Railway Industry Association (RIA), reflected the key challenges and opportunities that the UK rail industry will face in the years to come,” Hamann, on behalf of RX, continued. “In addition to the great speaker line-up, it was also such a pleasure to welcome Dame Nia Griffith, the Shadow Minister for Exports, and Iain Stewart, Chair of the Transport Select Committee at Railtex.”

Innovation in the spotlight at Railtex

RIA’s Innovation Village welcomed a different railway client each day, who showcased their innovative solutions, and Innovation Village’s mayors included High-Speed Two (HS2), Transport for Wales and Train Operating Companies (TOC) Innovation Community.

Dates of the next show

Existing and new exhibitors have already expressed their interest in participating in the upcoming show edition in 2025. Railtex 2025 will take place from 13 – 15 May 2025 at the NEC, Birmingham.