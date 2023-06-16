Over 600 new CCTV cameras to be installed across Northern’s train stations

Northern are set to install 612 new CCTV cameras across its stations to provide even safer journeys for customers.

Credit: Northern

Northern are to install 612 new cameras across its network. Alongside the new additions, Northern will also be updating a total of 1,094 CCTV cameras which are currently in use, all to provide passengers with even safer journeys.

“The safety of our customers and colleagues is paramount and we are doing all we can to provide them with the safest possible environment,” Tricia Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Northern, said. “CCTV helps discourage anti-social and criminal behaviour and, when problematic behaviour persists, can be crucial in providing evidence to the police that enables offenders to be brought to justice.”

The eighty-five stations involved in the scheme are: Accrington, Adwick, Auldeth Road, Alderley Edge, Alnmouth, Apperley Bridge, Appley Bridge, Barnsley, Billingham, Blackpool North, Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Blackpool South, Bolton Upon Dearn, Bradford Forster Square, Bradford Interchange, Brinnington, Broad Green, Bredbury, Buxton, Burley in Wharfdale, Burley Park, Chorley, Chester Le Street, Cheadle Hulme, Conisbrough, Cottingham, Cramlington, Crossgate, Croston, Darton, Diasy Hill, Elsecar, Edge Hill, Fitzwilliam, Gatley, Garswood, Gathurst, Goldthorpe, Halewood, Hallith Wood, Hatfield and Stainsforth, Hattersley, Hazel Grove, Headingly, Heaton Chapel, Hexham, Hough Green, Ilkey, Kearsley, Kirk Sandell, Kirkham & Wesham, Kirkstall Forge, Knutsford, Layton, Levenshulme, Littleborough, Lytham, Marple, Meols Cop, Mexborough, Micklefield, Mossley Hill, Morpeth, Newton for Hyde, Northwich, Orrel, Parbold, Pemberton, Rainhill, Redcar Central, Rochdale, Romiley, Rose Hill, Seaham, Shipley, South Milford, St Helens Junction, Stocksfield, Thatto Heath, Wombwell, Whiston, Wilmslow, Whitley Bridge and Widnes.

In 2022, Northern completed the roll-out of 7,000 HD CCTV cameras on-board its fleet of trains, footage from which can be viewed by British Transport Police in real time. There are also more than 350 body-worn cameras available to the train operator’s staff.