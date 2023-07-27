Alstom to supply Coradia Stream trains to NAH.SH in Germany

Alstom have signed a contract to deliver 40 Coradia Stream high-capacity trains to Nahverkehrsverbund Schleswig-Holstein.

Credit: Alstom Advanced & Creative Design

Alstom has signed a contract to supply 40 Coradia Stream high-capacity electric multiple units to Nahverkehrsverbund Schleswig-Holstein (NAH.SH), the integrated transport association that organises the railway passenger transport in Schleswig-Holstein, on behalf of the state. The order also includes a full-service package for the trains’ maintenance over a period of 30 years to ensure their seamless availability. The contract is valued at close to €900 million. Furthermore, an option to order up to 55 additional trains with a corresponding full-service package is also part of the contract.

The four-car trainsets consist of two double-deck end cars and two single-deck cars. They are 106 metres long and can operate in multiple traction. The trains have a maximum speed of 160km/h and will be operated in two networks, each with an individual vehicle layout providing 360 and 390 seats, respectively, and thus considerably increasing the capacity compared to the trains in service today. Wide double-leaf doors facilitate a fast passenger exchange.

“The Coradia Stream high-capacity train optimally combines our expertise in green and digital mobility with the objective of maximising capacities in these important networks in the state of Schleswig-Holstein,” Müslüm Yakisan, President of Alstom Region DACH, said. “It provides a state-of-the-art solution for the region’s present and future mobility needs. We are delighted that NAH.SH is giving us the opportunity to make an important and long-term contribution to the future of mobility in Northern Germany. Our high-capacity concept is the perfect match for their requirements, and we look forward to help advancing regional transport to the next level.”

“An important milestone has been reached: these rail lines have the highest number of people in Schleswig-Holstein travelling by public transport,” Claus Ruhe Madsen, Minister of Transport Schleswig-Holstein, said. “We have to offer these people a strong service in the future. This includes a reliable timetable and modern, high-performance vehicles that impress with their design and travel comfort. We have now created the framework for this and are sending out a clear signal for the transport turnaround in the True North.”

The trains are built in accordance with the requirements of NAH.SH and introduce various features to improve the passenger experience. With air conditioning using antibacterial and antiviral filters, power sockets and Wi-Fi as well as improved mobile phone reception, they offer numerous amenities to ensure an excellent level of comfort. A seat reservation system and a live occupancy display function further contribute to a pleasant journey experience.

Thanks to multi-purpose compartments in each car, the trains provide ample space for prams and large luggage as well as room for two wheelchairs and up to 24 bicycles. The trains’ accessibility ensures an equally high standard of travel comfort for all passengers. In the entrance areas of the single-deck cars, there are neither steps nor height differences that would require ramps. Each train is equipped with three lavatories, one of which is accessible to wheelchair users. Furthermore, each train set provides more than 40 dedicated seats for passengers with reduced mobility.

A future-proof train

Modern signalling and automation technology ensures the trains are future-proof for the operational requirements of tomorrow. They are equipped with the European Train Control System (ETCS) and vehicle devices for Automatic Train Operation (ATO). In addition, they are also predisposed for the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS).

Final assembly as well as train testing and commissioning takes place in Salzgitter, Germany. The engineering is carried out at several sites in France under the lead of Valenciennes as the Train Development Site.

The Coradia Stream regional train is a state-of-the-art, low-floor, high-performance electric multiple unit (EMU) that offers a modular design to allow operators to choose their best configuration and interior. Developed for the European market, Coradia Stream is capable of operating on all the main European power supply systems. In total, over 1,000 trains based on the Coradia Stream train family have been ordered by Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Romania and Spain, ensuring a well-proven product. The train family also offers direct CO2 emission-free traction solutions such as battery or hydrogen for non-electrified lines.