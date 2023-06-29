Alstom and Northrail sign contract for 50 Traxx Universal locomotives

Alstom and Northrail have signed a framework agreement for 50 multi-system Traxx Universal locomotives with a full-service maintenance package for up to 16 years.

Credit: Imke Koch/Alstom

Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, and Northrail AG have completed a framework contract for 50 multi-system Traxx Universal locomotives with a full-service maintenance package for up to 16 years. The investment was arranged and structured by Northrail for the Paris-based infrastructure investment company RIVE Private Investment (RIVE). Northrail will, on behalf of RIVE, act as asset manager and lessor of the locomotives.

The base order includes 15 multi-system locomotives and eight years of full-service maintenance. The maximum contract value amounts up to €370 million. Production will take place at the Alstom site in Kassel, Germany, and is scheduled to start in 2025.

These multi-system Traxx Universal locomotives will be the first of their kind to be homologated in France that can run at a speed of up to 160 kilometres per hour in a European corridor comprising the following six countries: Germany, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria, and Poland. The multi-system locomotives can be used for freight and passenger transport. The services package will provide for a high availability of the locomotives, and thus a good reliability. Thanks to the network of depots and mobile service teams across Europe, the locomotives will enjoy full cross-country maintenance.

All locomotives will be equipped with ATLAS, Alstom’s onboard solution for the European Train Control System (ETCS). The Europe-wide standardised train control system for seamless cross-border traffic enables higher speeds and frequencies on the railways. It saves time and energy and thereby enables an even cleaner freight transport.

“The Traxx locomotives are an innovative investment in the future of rail transport,” Müslüm Yakisan, President of the DACH Region at Alstom, said. “With more than 150 years of experience and worldwide references, Alstom is pleased to further contribute to the digitalisation and sustainability of rail transport. Given the long-term maintenance agreement, Northrail will also benefit from optimised and plannable life cycle costs as well as maximum availability of the locomotives.”

“With this innovative new multi-system locomotive, which in particular includes the homologation for France, we are very pleased to again being a first mover in the locomotive leasing industry,” Michael Trentzsch, Member of the Executive Board of Northrail, said. “Thus, we very much look forward to receiving the first locomotive in 2025 and therewith further fostering our relationship with Alstom.”

“This first order with Alstom is a testimony of our trust in Alstom’s new products and innovation capabilities,” Camille Brunel, Partner at RIVE, said. “This order made through our leasing platform established with our longstanding partner Northrail will further strengthen the rail strategy of RIVE. By supporting innovation and bringing efficient products to the operators, RIVE is actively contributing to Europe’s energy and environmental transition policy.”