Amtrak survey depicts overwhelming support for passenger rail

A newly released Amtrak poll has highlighted the strong support among American voters for continued investment in passenger rail.

Amtrak have published survey findings that demonstrate strong support from American voters for continued passenger rail investments, including infrastructure renewal and service expansion. Conducted by the Mellman Group and commissioned by Amtrak to better understand America’s interest in intercity passenger rail service, findings show consistent support for passenger rail across geographic location, age, race and gender. 1,000 registered U.S. voters contributed to the survey.

“These survey results confirm Amtrak is on the right path with our commitment to deliver a new era of rail for America,” Roger Harris, Amtrak President, said. “The country has spoken – strengthening our nation’s intercity passenger rail network is an important priority.”

Survey highlights include:

92% said that it’s important for the United States to invest in passenger rail safety and service improvements

86% believe in the importance of a strong American passenger rail system

83% support passenger rail investments identified by Congress in the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (i.e. modern trains, aging tunnel and bridge replacements, new routes, etc.)

81% want their state to invest in bringing more passenger rail service to their local area.

“Americans are rooting for passenger rail to further enhance mobility, invest in communities and strengthen connections across the United States,” Nicole Bucich, Amtrak Vice President of Network Development, said. “With strong support from every region in the country, Amtrak is working closely with our various state and host railroad partners to meet the many demands for train travel.”