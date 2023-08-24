ZAUGG AG EGGIWIL awarded the ECM 4 certificate

Posted: 24 August 2023 | ZAUGG AG EGGIWIL |

ZAUGG AG EGGIWIL now meets the strict criteria for being awarded the ECM maintenance certificate for function 4.

Credit: ZAUGG AG EGGIWIL

ZAUGG AG EGGIWIL have announced that it now meets the strict criteria for being awarded the ECM maintenance certificate for function 4. The continual expansion of its range of services is of great importance to ZAUGG AG EGGIWIL, especially at the present time where railway snow clearance is concerned.

The EN 15085-6 certificate and recertification to ISO 3834-2 were achieved at the same time. The designation ECM stands for “Entity in Charge of Maintenance”, in which the responsibilities of the various players in the railway industry in relation to safety precautions are more clearly defined and specified. This also concerns vehicles for maintenance of the railway infrastructure.

The implementation of the fourth railway package contains an important part that deals with and increases safety in railway traffic. The European regulation 2019/779 requires the certification of bodies that are responsible for the maintenance of all railway vehicles in the European Union and also in all OTIF member states.

With the ECM 4 certification, ZAUGG AG EGGIWIL offers its customers new and extended options to ensure that the individual necessary maintenance requirements for smooth and safe operation of the machines and devices are met.