Amtrak Police Department and Operation Lifesaver, Inc. join for Operation Clear Track

During rail safety week, Amtrak Police Department and Operation Lifesaver, Inc. are using Operation Clear Track to reduce deaths and injuries near railroad tracks and crossings.

Credit: Amtrak

The Amtrak Police Department and Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI), the U.S. rail safety education non profit, are joining law enforcement and other first responders across the U.S. for “Operation Clear Track,” the single largest rail safety initiative in the United States.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, nine out of 10 rail-related fatalities result from crossing collisions and trespass incidents. Trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America. Nationally, more than 400 trespass fatalities occur each year, the vast majority of which are preventable.

“We cannot say this enough. Trespassing on train tracks is not only dangerous but is illegal in all 50 states,” D. Samuel Dotson, Amtrak Chief of Police, said. “Through Operation Clear Track, we can help drivers and pedestrians understand that every time someone trespasses on the tracks, it can lead to devastating results, impacting someone’s life, their family and the community.”

During Operation Clear Track, law enforcement representatives conduct safety outreach at high-incident railroad grade crossings in various locations, sharing safety information and enforcing crossing and trespassing laws by issuing citations and warnings to violators.

“Our mission at Operation Lifesaver is to save lives by helping people make safe choices around railroad tracks and trains,” Rachel Maleh, Executive Director for Operation Lifesaver, Inc. said. “We are thrilled to join forces with Amtrak and our incredible first responders nationwide. We welcome their support in educating communities on the importance of rail safety and making safe choices all year round. Together, we can help stop track tragedies.”

State Operation Lifesaver programmes partner with first responders across the U.S. during Operation Clear Track, working to reduce incidents and empower individuals to make safe choices near tracks and trains.