More Amtrak Airo trainsets ordered to meet surging demand

Amtrak have executed a contract option for 10 more Amtrak Airo trainsets, bring the overall total to 83 units.

Credit: Amtrak

Amtrak have executed a contract option to order 10 additional Amtrak Airo trainsets as demand for passenger rail travel exceeds expectations. This brings the total contract order to 83 trainsets. The first Amtrak Airo trainset is scheduled to debut in 2026 and these new trains will operate on routes throughout the country.

“We’re thrilled to satisfy the soaring demand for train travel with new state-of-the-art, American-made equipment that ensures the highest standards of comfort, service and amenities,” Roger Harris, Amtrak President, said. “These new trainsets will help us get people where they need to go, while reducing road and air congestion, creating jobs and supporting the American economy.”

Currently in production, the new trains will elevate the customer journey. Features include spacious, comfortable seats loaded with features and improvements including dedicated power, USB-C ports, seatback tablet and phone holders, bigger and sturdier tray tables and adjustable cup holders, contoured seat cushions, enhanced leg room, individual arm rests and adjustable headrests – all with a focus on ergonomics.

It has several green features, it is more fuel efficient, producing 90% less particulate emissions in diesel operations, it has dedicated water stations on each trainset, providing chilled and filtered hydration, while reducing the need for disposable plastic bottles.

Customers will experience new Amtrak Airo trainsets on the Northeast Regional, Empire Service, Virginia Services, Keystone Service, Downeaster, Cascades, Maple Leaf, New Haven/Springfield Service, Palmetto, Carolinian, Pennsylvanian, Vermonter, Ethan Allen Express and Adirondack.

A share of Amtrak’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) funding will support the procurement of Amtrak Airo trainsets, which are being manufactured by Siemens in California. The new trains are part of a larger transformation that will revolutionise the Amtrak experience, including new Acela trains, major infrastructure projects, service expansion, station upgrades, modernisation efforts and improved track capacity that will help support ridership growth. With this contract, Amtrak has the opportunity to purchase additional trainsets in the future.