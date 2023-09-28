Network Rail begins £2.5m improvements to the Finnieston Tunnel

Posted: 28 September 2023

Network Rail will shortly start two weekends of around-the-clock working as part of a £2.5m investment to renew parts of the Finnieston tunnel in Glasgow.

Over two weekends in October, engineers will undertake masonry and steelwork repairs to the 137-year-old structure, in addition to waterproofing the 620m tunnel, while clearing the existing drainage channels.

“The Finnieston Tunnel opened in 1886 and continues to play an important role on the North Clyde Line, as over 133 trains pass through it each day,” Alison Flannigan, Network Rail Project Manager, said, “we have a responsibility to maintain our assets to make sure they are fit for purpose and continue to deliver operational reliability for our customers.”

The trainline between Patrick station and Springburn/Garrowhill stations will be closed over both weekends, from the end of service on Saturday 7th and Saturday 14th October until normal services resume on the mornings of Monday 9th and Monday 16th October. Services via Glasgow Central low-level will not be affected.

During these works, the Caledonian Sleeper will be diverted via the Edinburgh-Glasgow main line and won’t call at Glasgow Queen Street on both Sunday evenings. ScotRail will have a replacement bus service in place for services affected.

“Customers should plan to use the ScotRail app or website”, David Simpson, Service Delivery Director at ScotRail, said, “[remembering] that journey times will be longer than normal where diversions and replacement buses are in use.”

In addition to the works completed in October, two further periods of continuous working are planned for December and January. An update will be given closer to the time. “We thank customers for their patience and understanding while this essential work to deliver a modern, reliable and green railway takes place,” David added.

After the completion of these works, masonry and steel repairs will not be required on this scale for another 30 years, with the waterproofing having a lifespan of at least 60 years.