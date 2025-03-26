Tyréns discusses progress and challenges in Rail Baltica project during visit to Lithuania construction sites

Posted: 26 March 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Executives from Tyréns met with LTG Infra to discuss design challenges, collaboration, and progress in the Rail Baltica project’s key sections in Lithuania.

Executives from Tyréns, one of Sweden’s largest design companies, recently visited the Rail Baltica project construction sites in Lithuania to discuss the ongoing and future developments of the project. The meeting, held with representatives from LTG Infra, the company responsible for implementing Rail Baltica in Lithuania, focused on securing design capacity and the need for both Lithuanian and international design companies to contribute to the project.

Design capacity challenges of the Rail Baltica project

Vytis Žalimas, CEO of LTG Infra, highlighted one of the primary challenges facing the Rail Baltica project: securing the necessary design resources for planning future high-speed railway sections. “Designing a high-speed railway in the Baltic region, which has no prior experience in the field, is a challenge. We are addressing it by partnering with international experts, strengthening in-house competencies within LTG Group, and proactively attracting specialists from around the world. This will allow us to develop the project faster and ensure its implementation,” said Žalimas.

Tyréns Lietuva’s role in Rail Baltica project

Audrius Bunevičius, CEO of Tyréns Lietuva, explained that the engineering consultancy has mainly worked in the Swedish and UK markets but now sees significant opportunities in Lithuania’s growing infrastructure sector. “With Lithuania’s economic growth and huge investments in infrastructure projects, we can see that cooperation is needed in another direction as well. While Tyréns Lietuva is the largest design services company in the country, having the largest number of road, bridge and rail experts, it is still not enough to execute large-scale projects. To maintain our high standards of quality and punctuality, we have joined forces with our Swedish colleagues, drawing on their qualifications and experience, and we are successfully meeting our clients’ expectations in providing engineering design services,” said Bunevičius.

Progress on land acquisition and planning

Tyréns Lietuva is actively involved in land acquisition work for Rail Baltica project’s sections at the Kaunas and Panevėžys nodes, as well as the infrastructure maintenance depots in these areas. In 2024, most of the special plans for the Kaunas and Panevėžys nodes and the section from Poland to Jiesia were approved. The special plan for the Kaunas-Vilnius section is expected to be finalised soon, marking significant progress for the project’s development.

