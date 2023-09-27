£5.75m GB Railfreight Maintenance Hub opens in Peterborough

GB Railfreight has opened its state-of-the-art Maintenance Hub. Located alongside the East Coast Mainline, the £5.75m facility, represents one of the most substantial investments in the rail freight sector this year.

Secretary of State for Transport, Mark Harper MP, attended the opening ceremony alongside John Smith, GBRf’s Chief Executive Officer. The Hub, which is larger than six-Olympic swimming pools was completed in just 10 months and brings back into use a derelict plot of land. The facility will be key to unlocking GBRf’s ambitious growth plans as it aims to run c.80 intermodal services a day by 2025. The building has strong sustainability credentials – it is fully powered by electricity and has been designed to support electric shunt engines and forklifts to reduce carbon emissions.

By analysing four wagons per shift, the Hub will be a strategic enabler that creates a step-change in maintenance for the rail freight industry. It will deliver significant safety and reliability improvements that will allow current and future customers to move an even wider range of goods by rail. As new smart-technologies emerge, the Hub will be a testbed that will allow GBRf to identify innovative solutions that will drive continual improvement.

John Smith, CEO of GB Railfreight, said: “Today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment to continued investment and innovation in the rail network. The role of the private sector cannot be understated as a tool to help Britain drive jobs and growth in its regional economies and achieve its net zero targets. We are excited for the role we get to play in this important journey as we meet the demands of customers looking to decarbonise their supply chains.”

Rt Hon Mark Harper MP, Secretary of State for Transport, said: “This impressive new maintenance hub demonstrates the important role private sector investment plays in modernising the rail freight industry and helping grow the economy.

“Rail is one of the most environmentally friendly ways of moving goods across the country – this new facility will help deliver clean, safe and secure freight journeys while creating jobs in Peterborough and boosting the city’s economy.”