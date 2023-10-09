Recommended

Hot off the press!: Global Railway Review Issue 3
NEW WEBINAR: Tracks to transformation: Unveiling the digital era in rail transport | 19 October 14:00 BST
READ NOW: In Depth Focus: Digital Automatic Coupling
Download our 2023 media planner
NEW WEBINAR: Addressing Trends & Challenges in Bus, Truck, and Rail Applications | 7 November 10:00 GMT
NEW WEBINAR: Railway Transformation: Data-Driven Sustainability | 31 October 14:00 GMT
news

LNER celebrates anniversary with suicide prevention charity

Posted: 9 October 2023 | | No comments yet

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is marking a milestone of five-years in partnership with suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) during which customers and colleagues have raised more than £530,000 for the cause.

You Belong

LNER and CALM have collaborated to launch a newly liveried train, named ‘You Belong’. The name was chosen as creating a sense of belonging is a key part of protecting everyone across the UK against suicide. CALM is there for anyone who’s struggling with life, providing life-saving services 365 days a year to ensure no-one ever feels like there’s nowhere to turn.

The brightly liveried train will run the full length of the LNER route from the Scottish Highlands to London King’s Cross. It joins the Azuma fleet as the third named train, along with ‘Century’ and ‘Together’ which both launched earlier this year.

Fundraising activities for CALM have included LNER customers donating their Delay Repay compensation and LNER Perks loyalty credit. Colleagues have taken part in the Great North Run, participated in CALM’s annual Lost Hours Walk and heritage LNER nameplates including Highland Chieftain have raised thousands of pounds at auction. The money raised will continue to support the vital work of CALM.

The new livery has been applied to unit 800106.

Related topics

Related organisations

,

Related regions