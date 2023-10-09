LNER celebrates anniversary with suicide prevention charity

Posted: 9 October 2023 | Elizabeth Jordan |

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is marking a milestone of five-years in partnership with suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) during which customers and colleagues have raised more than £530,000 for the cause.

LNER and CALM have collaborated to launch a newly liveried train, named ‘You Belong’. The name was chosen as creating a sense of belonging is a key part of protecting everyone across the UK against suicide. CALM is there for anyone who’s struggling with life, providing life-saving services 365 days a year to ensure no-one ever feels like there’s nowhere to turn.

The brightly liveried train will run the full length of the LNER route from the Scottish Highlands to London King’s Cross. It joins the Azuma fleet as the third named train, along with ‘Century’ and ‘Together’ which both launched earlier this year.

Fundraising activities for CALM have included LNER customers donating their Delay Repay compensation and LNER Perks loyalty credit. Colleagues have taken part in the Great North Run, participated in CALM’s annual Lost Hours Walk and heritage LNER nameplates including Highland Chieftain have raised thousands of pounds at auction. The money raised will continue to support the vital work of CALM.

The new livery has been applied to unit 800106.