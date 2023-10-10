21-day Closure between Axminster and Salisbury

Posted: 10 October 2023 | Emily Budgen |

Two-part closure – a five-day closure between Yeovil Junction and Axminster then a 16-day closure between Salisbury and Yeovil Junction.

The first closure will take place from Monday 6th to Friday 10th November between Yeovil Junction and Axminster, where Network Rail engineers will work around the clock completing key upgrades. This will be on four different worksites, as part of a wider half a million-pound investment to improve reliability and performance along the West of England Line.

Engineers will be continuing efforts to stabilise the cutting following a landslip in October 2021. Specialist six-metre-long soil nails will be drilled into the earth outside the tunnel entrance, as well as the installation of new drainage, reducing the impact of heavy rainfall.

“Over the past three years, we’ve worked really hard to improve the reliability and resilience of the West of England line by strengthening the cuttings and renewing old worn-out sections of track,” Mark Killick, Network Rail’s Wessex route director, said.

“Next month, this two-part closure will enable our engineers to continue these important upgrades as part of our continued programme of investment on this line,” he added.

Additional work includes replacing the barriers at the Broom and Axe level crossing, painting Weycroft River Bridge with an anti-corrosion paint, and removing wet beds (areas of waterlogged track stones that cause rough rides for trains) at Crewkerne level crossing.

The second, a 16-day closure between Salisbury and Yeovil Junction, will take place from Saturday 25th November to Sunday 10th December.

“The closures on the West of England Line in November and December will allow Network Rail to carry out vital maintenance and keep trains running long into the future,” an SWR spokesperson, said.

Nearly 1280m of track between Tisbury and Sherborne and 457m of track running through Gillingham station platform one will be replaced and recycled.

Engineers will clear vegetation between Tisbury and Gillingham, completing level crossing maintenance at Wyley and Castleton level crossing and stabilising earthworks by Gillingham tunnel.

“Rail replacement bus services will be in place for customers travelling to Tisbury, Gillingham, Sherborne and Templecombe,” the SWR spokesperson added.