Six Stations in Wales and Borders Become Fully Accessible

0 SHARES

Posted: 12 October 2023 | |

Network Rail is making six stations on its Wales and Borders route fully accessible, constructing new footbridges and lifts.

Flint, Abergavenny, Cwmbran, Llanelli and Newtown stations will have new footbridges with lifts, while Ludlow station will see a lift added to its existing footbridge.

As a result, all passengers, especially those with limited mobility, carrying heavy luggage or with pushchairs, will have a step-free accessible route both to and between platforms.

Work will start Monday 16th October at Cwmbran, Llanelli, and Ludlow, with Newton, Flint, and Abergavenny to follow in November and December, completed by 2024.

“Improved accessibility benefits everyone – whether that’s people with health conditions or limited mobility or people with children, heavy luggage, or shopping,” Nick Millington, route director for Network Rail Wales & Borders, said. “It also encourages more people to use public transport – that means fewer car journeys, less congestion and helps to cut carbon emissions,” he added.

The Department for Transport have funded these improvements, as part of the Government’s Access for All programme.

“Passengers deserve an inclusive, accessible railway and it’s great to see these essential upgrades,” said Rail Minister Huw Merriman.

“These improvements across Wales and Borders are testament to our ambition of ensuring everyone has equal access to our transport network,” he added.

All six stations will remain open to passengers during work, but parking will be reduced at some stations, due to the storage of construction materials and machinery.

“We’re committed to delivering excellent service for all our customers and these accessibility improvements will bring significant benefits for our passengers across the Wales and Borders network,” Marie Daly, Chief Customer and Culture Officer for Transport for Wales, said.

“It will allow more people to travel with confidence on TfW services and open up more destinations for everyone to enjoy,” she added.

Network Rail have contracted AmcoGiffen for Flint, Newton and Llanelli, while Centregreat will complete the work at Ludlow, Cwmbran and Abergavenny.