Amtrak’s accessible upgrades at South Shore Station, Kentucky

0 SHARES

Posted: 29 September 2023 | |

Amtrak customers now have a more accessible path of travel due to the construction improvements at South Shore station.

Amtrak customers now have a more accessible journey due to the completion of a $3.5m project at the South Shore Station, Kentucky. The Amtrak Cardinal travels three times weekly between New York and Chicago, stopping at South Shore, Kentucky. Amtrak collaborated with the City of South Shore, advancing accessibility upgrades including:

A new platform

A heated shelter building

A ramp

Guardrails

Signage

Lighting

Drop off aisle

Upgrades to parking lot

All of the above comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Replacing the former asphalt platform, the new concrete platform, constructed alongside active CSX tracks, provides a level surface for wheeled mobility device, stroller and rolling luggage users. A new detectable warning system also runs along the full length of the platform and provides a tactile surface detectable by passengers with vision disabilities. Additionally, Amtrak installed additional car park lighting at the request of the city.

“Making our stations accessible to all customers is a priority and we’re actively performing construction, renovation, repair and upgrade projects at stations across our national network,” said Dr. David Handera, Amtrak Vice President. “We want South Shore and all of our stations to be a welcoming and comfortable environment to all of our customers.”

“The City of South Shore is so excited about the completion of the new Amtrak Station and platform built here in our community,” said Mayor Cheryl Moore. “South Shore is proud to be an Amtrak Community and we are seeing growth in and anticipate the recent improvements to the station and community support are helping to make this area more visible and encourage an increase in travellers.”

Amtrak has invested nearly $800m since 2011 in accessibility upgrades and improvement projects at 118 stations across the national network ensuring safe, efficient, and comfortable travel experiences for customers with disabilities, with 20 stations brought into ADA compliance last year.

Another 20 stations are targeted for completion this calendar year at a forecasted investment of $125m.

The programme is advancing 143 station designs and 39 station construction projects as part of Amtrak’s ongoing commitment to providing accessibility with a 100% completion by 2029 target.