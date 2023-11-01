Rail Forum Launches Rail Safety Brochure

Posted: 1 November 2023 | Emily Budgen |

Rail Forum has launched its new rail safety brochure, ahead of its hosting Rail Safety Week (RSW) in June 2024.

Rail Forum, as the custodian of Rail Safety Week on behalf of the rail industry, has launched a Rail Safety Showcase brochure. The brochure features a range of industry contributions to rail safety, the supporting organisations of Rail Safety Week (RSW) 2023, as well as RSW 2023 highlights from Rail Forum and a selection of key resources for schools, community and workplace engagement.

RSW is an industry wide and industry led initiative focused on rail safety for all – people who work on the railway, customers that use the railway and those that can be affected by operations. The aim of the dedicated week is to raise the profile and importance of rail safety across the industry and society as a whole, sharing best practice and working collaboratively. In 2024, RSW will run from Monday 24th to Sunday 30th June.

“We are proud to publish this brochure which contains some truly great examples of organisations playing their part in making Britain’s railways safer,” Elaine Clark, CEO of Rail Forum and Industry Lead for Rail Safety Week said. “We must never stop learning and striving to improve the safety of our railway network, and we hope to keep growing the Rail Safety Week initiative year on year to bring individuals, communities and organisations together, delivering a consistent message on rail safety in the UK.

“We encourage everyone to add the dates for 2024 to their diaries now, and to start thinking how you might get involved. And we hope that the case studies, best practice and examples of activities inspire further engagement with and focus on safety, not just during Rail Safety Week, but all throughout the year,” she added.