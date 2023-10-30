Rail Industry Supports Military Personnel and Veterans

Posted: 30 October 2023 | Emily Budgen |

The rail industry has granted free travel to both military personnel and veterans travelling to and from remembrance services.

The offer will benefit people travelling to and from services anywhere in Britain on Remembrance Sunday, 12th November. Veterans and serving personnel attending the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph can travel to any London terminal for free on Saturday 11th November or on the day – and be able to return home for free afterwards.

Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents train companies, said the offer is open to serving military personnel in uniform or who show a current Ministry of Defence-issued identity card. Veterans can show a Veterans Railcard, a Veterans Oyster card or other proof of service – such as a Ministry of Defence-issued Veterans ID card.

“Many of our great railway stations have memorials to the thousands of rail workers who gave their lives in the two world wars of the last century,” RDG Chief Executive Jacqueline Starr said. “During this period of reflection and remembrance, the rail industry is proud to help the service personnel of today – and those that have fought in more recent conflicts – travel to ceremonies up and down Britain as the nation gathers to remember those who have died serving our country.”

Working in partnership with the Royal British Legion (RBL), the rail industry has also offered free travel to volunteers registered to raise money at official Poppy Day events in London (2nd November) and Manchester (9th November) if they produce their Royal British Legion-issued ID.

“We are delighted that train companies recognise the significance of Remembrance and the RBL is extremely grateful for the offer of free transport for veterans and service personnel,” Andy Taylor-Whyte, Poppy Appeal Director for the RBL, said. “It will allow the men and women of our armed forces community to mark this occasion without worrying about additional cost.

Veterans or serving personnel taking part in other remembrance-related events earlier in November may also be able to travel for free and should contact the train company they plan to use.