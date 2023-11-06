Track Renewal Between Guildford and Gatwick Airport

0 SHARES

Posted: 6 November 2023 | Emily Budgen |

Track renewal works between Guildford and Gatwick Airport will take place over a seven day period from 11th November.

Customers are reminded to check before they travel as the railway between Guildford and Gatwick Airport will be closed from Saturday 11th to Friday 17th November.

Over the seven-day period, Network Rail’s engineers will be renewing the railway track on the North Downs Line which links Reading and Guildford with Redhill and Gatwick Airport stations to improve reliability for Great Western Railway (GWR) customers.

During this time, a range of work will be completed, including upgrading 332m of 1970s track, as well as the rails, sleepers, and ballast (track stones) and replacing 16-wheel timbers over the river Wey (sections of wood that provide extra support to the rails running over the bridge).

“Taking this decision to close the railway was not taken lightly, but our engineers will use this time effectively and carry out additional renewals to other parts of the track which will benefit customers for years to come,” Mark Killick, Network Rail’s Wessex route director, said.

The investment of just under £1m to this line will benefit customers for years to come as it will extend the life expectancy of the railway infrastructure and will reduce the need for speed restrictions, allowing GWR to continue running smooth and reliable services.

“Buses will replace Great Western Railway trains between Guildford and Gatwick Airport while Network Rail carry out these improvements, and we encourage passengers to check their journey beforehand,” Steven Hawker, Great Western Railway‘s regional station manager for the line, said.

During the closure, trains will continue to operate between London, Redhill, Reigate, and Gatwick but the line between Guildford and Reigate will be closed. Customers on this route will be required to use rail replacement services which will operate between Guildford and Gatwick Airport.