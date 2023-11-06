Network Rail Completes Plessey Viaduct Works

Posted: 6 November 2023 | Emily Budgen |

Network Rail have completed works on the Plessey Viaduct, meaning rail travel will return to normal timetabling.

For the last month, engineers worked to repair damage to the parapet wall on the viaduct which they discovered during planned engineering work to renew the track in October.

Network Rail teams have installed pre-cast concrete units to the structure and have carried out steel underpinning which has strengthened the parapet on the more than 170-year-old structure.

“We want to thank passengers for their patience and understanding while we have carried out this urgent and vital repair work on Plessey Viaduct,” Paul Rutter, Route Director for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said.

“Our teams have worked around the clock to fix the viaduct and allow trains to return to a normal service on the East Coast Main Line, battling the adverse weather that Storm Babet delivered,” Rutter added.

Engineers have also installed 200 metres of new track across the viaduct, as well as ballast, the stones which support the rails.

Network Rail has completed the work on time despite teams on site having to battle the elements and adverse conditions brought by Storm Babet. They found new ways of working to make sure they delivered the work safely.

Whilst the structural integrity of the viaduct remained unaffected by the damage, train services on the East Coast Main Line had to be reduced, with only one of the two lines over the viaduct open and a speed restriction in place during the work.

However, the completed work has seen the reintroduction of a full train service for passengers.

“We are sorry for the disruption that this damage has caused, but our work at Plessey Viaduct will deliver safer and more reliable journeys for all our passengers,” Rutter concluded.