Ticket Offices Will Remain Open

Posted: 31 October 2023 | Emily Budgen |

Ticket offices are now expected to remain open, after the consultation period regarding their closure has concluded.

UK train operators are now expected to withdraw the proposals to close ticket offices. This comes after a period of consultation which included Rail Minister Huw Merriman meeting with accessibility groups on two separate occasions. The Government are aiming to consult on a draft National Rail Accessibility Strategy next year.

“The consultation on ticket offices has now ended, with the Government making clear to the rail industry throughout the process that any resulting proposals must meet a high threshold of serving passengers,” said Mark Harper, Transport Secretary.

“We have engaged with accessibility groups throughout this process and listened carefully to passengers as well as my colleagues in Parliament. The proposals that have resulted from this process do not meet the high thresholds set by Ministers, and so the Government has asked train operators to withdraw their proposals,” he added.

Earlier this year, the Government announced £20 million in order to extend the Pay As You Go scheme to a further 53 stations in the South East. However, the Government are also discussing schemes with the Great British Railways transition team, which would agree Pay As You Go rollouts in Greater Manchester and in the Midlands.

“We will continue our work to reform our railways with the expansion of contactless Pay As You Go ticketing, making stations more accessible through our Access for All programme and £350 million funding through our Network North plan to improve accessibility at up to 100 stations,” Harper emphasised.

This is in addition to the proposed £100 million between the North and the Midlands to support the development and rollout of a London-style contactless or smartcard ticketing system, which would enable seamless travel between regions.