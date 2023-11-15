Weekend engineering continues in November and December

0 SHARES

Posted: 15 November 2023 | Emily Budgen |

Weekend engineering works will continue throughout November and December, affecting some train services. Bus replacements will be available.

Network Rail is reminding passengers to check their journey before travelling as major engineering work continues between London and the East Midlands.

Over the past two weekends essential work was carried out on several bridges in the Leicestershire area providing clearance for overhead line equipment to be installed which will be used to power new bi-mode trains on the route.

“Our teams have worked extremely hard over the past two weekends and great progress has been made as we continue to deliver the Midland Main Line Upgrade,” Gavin Crook, Principal Programme Sponsor for Network Rail’s East Midlands Route, said.

Engineers also replaced a large section of track which will improve passengers’ journeys and have carried out preparation work as part of key upgrades to the Midland Main Line.

Further upgrade work is planned with lines between Leicester and Kettering closing to trains as Network Rail continues to lower sections of track and carry out further bridge work.

To allow the work to take place safely, no trains will be able to run between Kettering and Leicester on Sundays for the remainder of November. To keep passengers moving, rail replacement buses will serve passengers travelling between Kettering, Market Harborough and Leicester. Services will divert via the closed section, adding extra time to journeys.

East Midlands Railway’s (EMR) ‘Connect’ services will also start and terminate at Wellingborough, rather than Kettering or Corby.

“Our Connect services will also start and terminate at Wellingborough, instead of Kettering or Corby. Rail replacement buses will run between Kettering, Market Harborough, and Leicester to keep our customers moving,” Dave Meredith, Customer Services Director for EMR, said.

The Midland Main Line Upgrade project will see the line between London St Pancras and the East Midlands electrified, allowing for the introduction of bi-mode trains in the future, delivering greener, faster, and smoother journeys for passengers.

Elsewhere on the Midland Main Line, work continues on selected Sundays in November and December between Luton and Bedford to upgrade overhead line equipment which will enable the new fleet of trains to run at speeds of up to 125mph.

Until 08.05 on the mornings of Sunday 26th November and 3rd December, buses will replace Thameslink services between Luton and Bedford, with a revised timetable in operation between London St Pancras and Luton.

Passengers are again being encouraged to check their journey before they travel via National Rail Enquiries or their train operator.