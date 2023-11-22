Indian Railways launches campaign against flammable items

Posted: 22 November 2023 | Emily Budgen |

Indian Southern Railways have launched a public campaign against passengers carrying flammable items on their trains.

In a proactive move to ensure the safety of passengers during the o­ngoing festive season, Indian Southern Railway has launched an intensive awareness campaign against the carriage of flammable items o­n trains and at stations. The initiative aims to create a safer travel environment for all the passengers o­n board and promote a collective commitment to safety.

Passengers are urged to exercise caution and refrain from carrying, as well as preventing their co-passengers from carrying, flammable objects such as firecrackers, gas cylinders, acid, petrol, kerosene, and other potentially hazardous materials during train journeys.

As per Sections 67, 164, and 165 of the Railway Act 1989, carrying flammable and explosive articles o­n railways constitutes a punishable offence, with penalties of up to ₹1,000 or imprisonment for up to three years, or both, in addition to being responsible for any loss, injury, or damage caused.

To reinforce this message, regular announcements are being made at railway stations, appealing to passengers to avoid bringing inflammable and explosive items o­n board trains. The goal is to enhance awareness and field officials have been instructed to maintain a vigilant watch o­n passenger movement during train travel. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel have been alerted and additional staff have been deployed to ensure safe travel.

Further, stringent measures are in place to ensure the thorough scanning of luggage and parcel items before loading o­nto trains.

Indian Southern Railway has started a public awareness campaign to encourage rail passengers to take preventative measures to avert fire incidents during the period.

Indian Southern Railway reinforces its dedication to the safety of rail users. All rail passengers are requested not to use any inflammable materials and adhere to the safety guidelines for travel.