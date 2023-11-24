German Sustainability Award 2024 is awarded to Flender

0 SHARES

Posted: 24 November 2023 | Emily Budgen |

The drive specialist Flender has been awarded the German Sustainability Award 2024, in the mechanical engineering category.

The drive specialist Flender has been awarded the German Sustainability Award 2024 in the mechanical engineering category. The challenges posed by climate change, resource scarcity, species loss, and social division are intensifying, while business and industry skills in Germany are growing to combat these challenges. Flender received the prestigious award for pioneering this sustainable transformation at yesterday’s award ceremony at the Maritim Hotel in Düsseldorf. Flender CEO Andreas Evertz obtained the award from sustainability researcher Professor Kai Niebert.

In 2023, the GSA will be presenting awards for pioneering contributions to the transformation towards a sustainable future for the 16th time. It shows the best examples of how ecological and social progress can be achieved more quickly. It is the most comprehensive award of its kind in Europe. The award is based on the goals of the 2030 Agenda and thus on the key areas of transformation such as climate, biodiversity, resources, supply chain and society. The GSA is awarded on German Sustainability Day, which has evolved into the leading international convention on sustainability since 2008. The event, with more than 150 speakers, connects relevant stakeholders, allowing them to exchange and benefit from each other’s experiences.

According to the jury, Flender is the quality leader for wind and industrial drives and thus makes an outstanding contribution to the energy transition. In addition, the company had made significant, exemplary contributions to the transformation by setting an example and sending positive signals to its industry and beyond, the jury explained. This places the innovative gearbox manufacturer from Bocholt at the forefront of sustainable pioneers in mechanical engineering.

“I am proud that Flender, along with other companies, plays a significant role in the energy transition and industrial transformation. It is an honour to receive this award, and we extend our gratitude to the jury and the German Sustainability Award Foundation. My sincerest thanks go to the Flender team and our partners. This award is a very special milestone for us. It is a testament to the passion and commitment of our global team in tackling these critical challenges. Furthermore, it serves as additional inspiration and motivation towards our ambitious objectives. Ultimately, the awards themselves are secondary to the meaningful achievements we attain together. The industry has a duty to take the lead in addressing the climate, environmental, and social challenges,” stated Andreas Evertz, CEO of the Flender Group at the award ceremony.

Products for the energy transition and avoiding CO2 emissions

Sustainability is a pillar of Flender’s comprehensive approach to corporate social responsibility (CSR). The drive manufacturer has continuously aligned its strategy with the needs of the energy transition and a sustainable economy. This includes promotion of the circular economy through a complementary service concept. CO2 emissions prevention measures have also been implemented across the company. As a result, Scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions have been decreased by 79% since 2015.

As a leading company in wind power drive technology, Flender has installed 350 gigawatts of gear and generator capacity worldwide, which is enough to supply the average electricity needs of nearly 270 million European households. The newest drive advancements, like the HybridDrive, decrease the demand for important raw materials, such as copper and rare earths, by up to 90 percent. This reduction is vital in ensuring the future growth of wind energy and the success of the energy transition.

Digital drives make industry more efficient and conserve raw materials

The new Flender One standard gearbox series and Flender’s AIQ digital gearbox intelligence set new standards for sustainability and energy efficiency in industrial applications. The power loss reduction of up to 50 percent, when compared to previous standard gearboxes, is significant. Flender One is customised for the specific application, saving resources and valuable raw materials. AIQ analyses operating data of the drives in use for added efficiency. This allows industrial companies to optimise production processes and enhance efficiency. The gearboxes can also be further tailored to meet specific requirements.

Flender’s Head of CSR, Kimberley ten Broeke, highlighted that the company’s achievements are a culmination of a strategic path initiated several years ago. “Sustainability is a key component of our corporate strategy, and we remain committed to this cause throughout our global team. This approach has propelled the progress we have achieved thus far. In addition to EcoVadis Gold recognition, we are proud to have received the German Sustainability Award.”

The German Sustainability Award Foundation assessed Flender and other companies according to their sustainability profiles based on the UN Agenda 2030 and EU reporting standards CSRD and ESRS for corporate social responsibility and sustainability. Winners were chosen by an independent panel of experts, who selected pioneers in each sector based on a scoring system developed for the Sustainability Award.